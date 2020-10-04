Lockett caught two of four targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 31-23 win over the Dolphins.

Lockett was bound to fall back to earth after his three-touchdown performance against the Cowboys in Week 3, but he crashed harder than fantasy managers would've liked. He failed to haul in either of his two targets through the first three quarters, including a costly drop in Dolphins territory. Russell Wilson connected with him twice in the fourth quarter to somewhat salvage Lockett's fantasy day. The 28-year-old wideout will look to quickly shake off this dud with an appealing Week 5 matchup on the horizon, as the Vikings have let up 294.3 passing yards per game and 13 total passing touchdowns this season.