Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Just misses bigger day
Lockett caught four of seven targets for 29 yards and rushed three times for 15 yards in Seattle's win at the Giants on Sunday.
Lockett just missed having a much bigger day. He was called for offensive pass interference on a catch in the end zone, and Russell Wilson missed him on another deep pass. He still hasn't caught a touchdown pass this year after just one last year.
