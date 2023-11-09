Lockett (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

For the fourth week in a row, Lockett is making an appearance on Seahawks practice reports due to a lingering hamstring issue. In three games playing through the injury, he's racked up a 15-151-1 line on 22 targets. Because he avoided a designation on the final report of the week twice during that span, Lockett's status for Week 10 action likely isn't in question. Still, his status should be monitored to ensure he trends in such a direction.