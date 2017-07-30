Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Lands on PUP list
Lockett (leg) has been placed on the PUP list, Gregg Bell of the News Tribune reports.
The Seahawks were confident throughout the offseason that Lockett would be healthy for training camp, but he's apparently not quite ready and will be placed on the physically unable to perform list. He can be activated at any time throughout camp, so there's still a decent chance he's ready to go in the next few weeks. Once healthy, Lockett should be the Seahawks' No. 2 receiver behind Doug Baldwin.
