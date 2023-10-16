Lockett recorded six receptions on eight targets for 94 yards in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Bengals.

Lockett topped four receptions for only the second time this season and turned in his most productive yardage performance of the campaign. His effort was driven primarily by a pair of long catches of 36 and 32 yards, bringing his total catches of more than 20 yards to three across four games. It's been an underwhelming start to the year for Lockett and the Seattle passing attack, but they'll have a chance to get on track in a Week 7 matchup against the Cardinals.