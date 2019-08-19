Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Leads starters in receiving
Lockett caught three of four targets for 27 yards in Sunday's preseason loss to the Vikings.
Lockett was in tune with Russell Wilson in their first action together this season, connecting three times on two offensive drives. The 26-year-old appears to be the only sure thing amongst the Seahawks' receiving corps, projecting to be Wilson's top target following the departure of Doug Baldwin. Sunday's performance was a great sign for those investing in a Lockett boon this year.
