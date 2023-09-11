Lockett (head) finished with two catches (four targets) for 10 yards in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Rams.

Lockett was forced out of the contest for concussion evaluation before being cleared to return and finish out the game. It was a disappointing showing from Seattle's entire passing offense, and the veteran wideout had the added concern regarding his health. The fact that Lockett finished the game without issue bodes well for his prospects heading into next week's tilt against Detroit, but he will likely have to clear the league's protocol before receiving clearance.