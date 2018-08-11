Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Limited action in preseason opener

Lockett posted one reception for 14 yards in Thursday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Colts.

Lockett didn't have many chances to shine with just one target, but it could be a big season for him after Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson departed for the Packers and the Redskins, respectively. The fourth-year pro mustered 45 receptions for 555 yards and two touchdowns in 2017, but his role could be affected again by incoming wideouts Brandon Marshall and Jaron Brown.

More News
Our Latest Stories