Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Limited action in preseason opener
Lockett posted one reception for 14 yards in Thursday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Colts.
Lockett didn't have many chances to shine with just one target, but it could be a big season for him after Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson departed for the Packers and the Redskins, respectively. The fourth-year pro mustered 45 receptions for 555 yards and two touchdowns in 2017, but his role could be affected again by incoming wideouts Brandon Marshall and Jaron Brown.
