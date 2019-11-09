Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Limited by hip issue

Lockett was limited at Friday's practice due to a hip injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lockett is making a sudden appearance on the Seahawks' practice report, indicating he may have picked up the concern at Friday's session. No matter when his health became compromised, his status should be monitored closely to get a sense of his availability for Monday's game in San Francisco, which may coincide with Josh Gordon's (ankle) debut with the team.