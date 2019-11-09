Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Limited by hip issue
Lockett was limited at Friday's practice due to a hip injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Lockett is making a sudden appearance on the Seahawks' practice report, indicating he may have picked up the concern at Friday's session. No matter when his health became compromised, his status should be monitored closely to get a sense of his availability for Monday's game in San Francisco, which may coincide with Josh Gordon's (ankle) debut with the team.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Explodes for 152 yards, two scores•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Piles up 100 yards•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Scores team's only touchdown•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Registers 75 yards•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Makes athletic TD catch•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Momentum fizzles out•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 injury report: Stars in doubt
Six teams on bye. Injuries racking up at running back and receiver. Quarterbacks in varying...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...