Lockett (hamstring/ribs) was limited in practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Like fellow wide receiver DK Metcalf (knee), Lockett gutted through his own health concerns Week 8 against the Giants, and despite some uncharacteristic faux pas, he finished with five catches (on eight targets) for 63 yards and one touchdown. As the Seahawks kick off preparations for a Week 9 visit to Arizona, Lockett again is tending to hamstring and rib issues, but sessions on Thursday and Friday could paint a clearer picture of his upcoming availability.
