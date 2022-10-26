Lockett (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Lockett didn't practice at all last week before playing this past Sunday at the Chargers, so his return in some capacity this week bodes well for his upcoming availability. He did log fewer offensive snaps (67 percent) than normal en route to hauling in seven of eight targets for 45 yards, but the Seahawks now are faced with a potential absence from DK Metcalf, who didn't practice Wednesday due to a patellar tendon injury. The state of Seattle's receiving corps may receive some clarity by week's end, but Lockett doesn't seem as if he'll miss Sunday's contest against the Giants.