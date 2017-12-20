Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Limited to eight yards
Lockett caught two of three targets for eight yards during Sunday's 42-7 loss to the Rams.
Well, it was fun while it lasted. Lockett started the season on an 11-game scoreless streak but had scored in back-to-back games heading into Sunday. The diminutive dynamo has taken a back seat in Seattle's offense this season with just two touchdowns and two games of at least 75 yards. He might get luckier this week as Seattle takes on a Dallas defense ranked 26th in the league in opponent receiving touchdowns with 1.86 per game.
