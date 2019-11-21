Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Listed as limited Wednesday
Lockett (shin) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
According to coach Pete Carroll, Lockett wasn't expected to practice until Thursday, according to Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle. Instead, Lockett bumped that up by one day, seemingly putting the wide receiver on track to miss no games due to the shin injury that forced him to sit out overtime of the Seahawks' Week 10 win at San Francisco and spend the next two days in the hospital. Clearly, Seattle's bye benefited Lockett, who, like Carroll, expects to suit up Sunday at Philadelphia, per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio. Ultimately, Lockett has two more chances to elevate to full participation this week, at which point the team will give the wideout a Week 12 designation.
