Lockett (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Coach Pete Carroll likely will comment on Lockett after Friday's practice, but Carroll has an extensive track record of misleading comments about injuries, typically in the overly optimistic direction. The real question is whether Lockett practices Friday, and to what extent, after he was held out Wednesday and Thursday. He played through the hamstring injury last week and logged 82 percent of snaps in a win over the Cardinals, catching two of five targets for only 17 yards.