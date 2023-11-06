Lockett recorded three catches on eight targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 37-3 loss to the Ravens.

Lockett was the most-targeted wide receiver in Seattle's offense, though his lack of production was indicative of the team's overall production. His biggest play of the day came on in his first target, which went for an 18-yard gain. Lockett entered Sunday with more than 80 receiving yards in two of his previous three games, though he has also now been held under 40 yards in four of eight contests.