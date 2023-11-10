Lockett (hamstring) practiced in full Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After logging a limited session Wednesday due to his lingering hamstring issue, Lockett was back to all activity one day later. The same can be said the fellow wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (hip), while DK Metcalf (hip) didn't take part Thursday after not being listed on Seattle's first Week 10 injury report. It doesn't seem likely that Metcalf will miss Sunday's game versus the Commanders, but the situation should be monitored to see if an elevated role may be in store for Lockett.