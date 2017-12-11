Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Long touchdown in loss

Lockett brought in four of five targets for 90 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Jaguars. He also rushed once for 10 yards, returned four kickoffs for 85 yards and netted five yards on three punt returns.

Lockett enjoyed his best day from scrimmage since Week 8, and his 74-yard touchdown reception with 3:42 remaining brought the Seahawks to within 30-23. The catch was Lockett's longest of the season as well, and he's posted both of his receiving touchdowns on the season over the last pair of contests. Lockett's production still remains hard to trust, but his big-play upside can certainly emerge in any given week. He'll look to build on Sunday's performance against the Rams in Week 15.