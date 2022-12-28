Coach Pete Carroll said that Lockett "did everything" at Wednesday's walkthrough and "looked great" after undergoing surgery on a broken index finger last Monday, Dec. 19, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Lockett sustained the fracture Week 15 and didn't suit up this past Saturday at Kansas City, but he now appears to be in a good spot as the Seahawks prepare for Sunday's game against the Jets. Carroll didn't tip has hand regarding Lockett's chances to play Week 17, but he also said, "We'll see," when asked if it's a possibility. Wednesday's injury report will reveal how much, if any, activity Lockett was able to handle at Seattle's first official practice of the week.