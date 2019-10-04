Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Makes athletic TD catch

Lockett caught all four targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 30-29 win over the Rams.

Lockett tied Will Dissly and Jaron Brown for the team high in targets, but he made the most of his looks. Late in the first quarter, Russell Wilson scrambled out of the pocket tossed a pass to the back corner of the end zone where Lockett dragged his feet and leaned out of bounds for the team's first touchdown of the evening. It doesn't look like Lockett will consistently draw targets like he did with 26 between Weeks 2 and 3, but he's making use of the limited action, especially at home where he has a touchdown reception in all three games.