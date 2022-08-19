Lockett played the first series of Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears but wasn't targeted.

Both Lockett and D.K. Metcalf suited up briefly after sitting out last week's preseason opener, but quarterback Geno Smith (knee) didn't target either of his top two wide receivers during their brief time in the game. Smith didn't lead the Seahawks to any points despite playing the entire first half, so Seattle's quarterback competition between him and Drew Lock -- who sat this one out due to COVID-19 -- is far from decided heading into the team's Aug. 26 preseason finale in Dallas.