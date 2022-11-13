Lockett recorded three receptions on five targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-16 loss to Tampa Bay.

Lockett was held without a catch in the first half but came through for a 21-yard touchdown reception midway through the fourth quarter. He also chipped in 11 and 10-yard catches, both of which ultimately led to scores for Seattle. While there were positives to point to, Lockett now has only five targets in three of his last five games. That makes him heavily reliant on big plays and touchdowns to be productive, which he has managed to do to this point. However, it will also lead to him producing inconsistently down the stretch, barring a change in usage.