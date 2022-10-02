Lockett brought in six of eight targets for 91 yards, returned one punt for seven yards and lost a fumble in the Seahawks' 48-45 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Lockett finished with the second-highest reception, receiving yardage and target totals behind DK Metcalf on the afternoon. The veteran speedster also recorded a 34-yard grab that served as a season high, and he's enjoyed a very busy start to the season with 30 targets in the last three games alone. Lockett's next opportunity to build on his early chemistry with Geno Smith comes in a Week 5 road matchup against the Saints in a dome environment that should favor his speed.