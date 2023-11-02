Lockett (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After being listed as a DNP on four of Seattle's previous five practice reports, Lockett finally is logging a capped session (he was full last Friday). It's a step in the right direction, but he still has some work to do to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game at Baltimore. Meanwhile, DK Metcalf (hip) didn't practice Thursday, clouding the Week 9 statuses of the team's top two wide receivers.