Lockett (knee) is listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Lockett appears to have picked up a knee injury during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Rams, in which he caught five of nine targets for 66 yards. It's possible that the Seahawks are simply allowing Lockett rest on a short week, but until he resumes practicing in full the 28-year-old's status for Thursday night will remain murky. The last time Lockett faced off against Arizona's secondary -- a Week 7 primetime matchup -- he posted 15 catches, 200 yards and three scores.
