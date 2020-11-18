Lockett (knee) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Coach Pete Carroll declared Monday that Lockett picked up "a bit of a knee sprain" during Sunday's loss to the Rams, adding that there is swelling as well. Carroll predicted that Lockett would be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash against the Cardinals, but there's a growing concern about the receiver's status following a consecutive DNP. Getting on the field in some capacity Wednesday will be vital for his chances to play this week. David Moore and Freddie Swain are expected to be the main beneficiaries if Lockett sits out.
