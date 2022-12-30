Lockett (hand) was a limited practice participant Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Thursday's activity marks Lockett's first since undergoing surgery on his fractured left index finger on Monday, Dec. 19. He thus has progressed since Wednesday, when he "did everything" and "looked good" during the Seahawks' morning walkthrough, coach Pete Carroll told Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, but the wide receiver ultimately went down as a DNP on the first injury report of Week 17. Lockett was dealing with swelling and had stitches in his left hand as of Wednesday, but with Thursday's return to practice, he's now trending in a positive direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.
