Lockett secured five of eight targets for 47 yards in the Seahawks' 41-35 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday night.

The veteran speedster was in the unusual role of playing third fiddle, as Jaxon Smith-Njigba recorded a career-high seven catches while DK Metcalf racked up three touchdown grabs. Lockett was relatively efficient with his solid target total, but his yardage tally was his second straight under 50. Greater contributions will almost certainly be needed from Lockett for the Seahawks to have a chance of prevailing in a critical Week 14 road contest against the 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 10.