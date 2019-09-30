Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Momentum fizzles out
Lockett caught all four targets for 51 scoreless yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Cardinals.
Lockett fell victim to the game script in this contest, and it was a letdown following a two-week stretch where Lockett produced 21 receptions for 233 yards and a touchdown. Lockett's 30.6-percent target share during that stretch was going to be tough to sustain, and it fell to 14.2 in this outing while Russell Wilson threw just 28 times with the Seahawks leading most of the game. Thursday night's game versus the Rams figures to be a high-scoring affair -- they just allowed 55 points to the Buccaneers -- so Lockett's upside has a good chance of returning if the two squads get into a shootout.
