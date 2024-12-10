Lockett couldn't haul in his only target in Sunday's 30-18 win over the Cardinals.
Lockett couldn't haul in an end-zone target, as Cardinals' rookie CB Max Melton blanketed the veteran receiver. Since Week 7, Lockett has produced more than 20 receiving yards just once while Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf received a bulk of the targets. It will be difficult to trust Lockett in fantasy moving forward.
