Lockett (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at the Jets, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Neither does DK Metcalf, who also didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. It seems the Seahawks were just being cautious with their veteran wide receivers, both of whom are set to play come Sunday.
