Lockett (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Lockett has opened Week 7 prep with back-to-back absences, giving him just one more opportunity to mix into drills ahead of the weekend. He may have to practice in full Friday to avoid an injury designation entirely for Sunday's contest at the Chargers. In any case, Lockett's status bears monitoring to get a sense of if he's in danger of missing a game.
