Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: No practice Monday

Lockett (shoulder) didn't practice Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

There's no reason to fret over Lockett's status for Thursday quite yet, since it's likely the Seahawks are simply affording him rest the day after playing in a game. His level of participation Tuesday and Wednesday will shed more light on the situation.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories