Lockett (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dating back to last week, Lockett has missed three straight practices due to a hamstring issue. He didn't seem worse for wear this past Sunday against the Cardinals, logging 71 percent of snaps and gathering in four of five targets for 38 yards with DK Metcalf (ribs/hip) sidelined. This time around, Lockett is the Seahawks wide receiver most in danger of sitting out Week 8, as Metcalf logged full sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Friday's injury report may provide insight into whether or not Lockett could miss his first game of the campaign.