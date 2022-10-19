Lockett was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lockett made a sudden appearance on Seattle's injury report last Thursday as limited due to a hamstring issue, only to practice fully Friday and enter the weekend without a designation. He proceeded to log a typical 82 percent of the offensive snaps but didn't do much with them, gathering in two of five targets for 17 yards. The catch and yard counts were season lows, and Lockett now isn't practicing at all to begin Week 7 prep. Fortunately for the eighth-year pro, he has sessions available to him Thursday and Friday to set himself up to play Sunday at the Chargers.