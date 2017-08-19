Play

Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Not expected to play Friday

Lockett (leg) isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Vikings, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Though Lockett went through pregame warmups, it seems the Seahawks coaching staff still won't be taking any chances Friday. He'll join Paul Richardson (shoulder) on the sidelines and their collective absences could open the door for Kasen Williams to continue his impressive preseason with the first- and second-team offenses.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories