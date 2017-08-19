Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Not expected to play Friday

Lockett (leg) isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Vikings, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Though Lockett went through pregame warmups, it seems the Seahawks coaching staff still won't be taking any chances Friday. He'll join Paul Richardson (shoulder) on the sidelines and their collective absences could open the door for Kasen Williams to continue his impressive preseason with the first- and second-team offenses.