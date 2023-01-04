Lockett (leg/finger) won't practice Wednesday but said he will play in Sunday's game against the Rams, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Lockett returned from finger surgery to play in Sunday's 23-6 win over the Jets, but he added a lower leg bruise along the way and ultimately saw only two targets while playing less than 40 percent of Seattle's offensive snaps. He could have a bigger role Week 18 even if he's not 100 percent, as the Seahawks need a win (plus a bit of help) to secure the final wild-card spot in the NFC. Lockett likely will try to practice Thursday or Friday to gauge his readiness for the regular-season finale.