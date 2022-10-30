Lockett (hamstring/rib) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants and is considered to be a game-time decision, though the Seahawks have some optimism that he plays, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport's dispatch came just over two hours after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Lockett is expected to play, so while the receiver appears to be on the right side of the questionable tag, it's far from locked in at this point that he'll avoid the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Even if Lockett and DK Metcalf (knee) -- who is listed as questionable but is expected to play -- dress for the game, it's possible that either or both receivers are limited in some capacity in terms of snaps and/or effectiveness. If that's the case, depth receivers like Marquise Goodwin and Dee Eskridge could step into slightly larger roles than usual.