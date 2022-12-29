Lockett (hand) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Coach Pete Carroll relayed to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times earlier Wednesday that Lockett "did everything" in the team's walkthrough and "looked great." Per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Lockett also took part in warmups, but the fact his left hand still is enduring swelling and has stitches didn't allow him to mix into any drills. There's an optimistic tone from the Seahawks that Lockett will be able to play Sunday against the Jets, which he may be able to do without practicing this week. Ultimately, his status could come down to a game-time decision ahead of a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.
