Lockett (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Lockett is nursing a knee sprain sustained during last weekend's loss to the Rams, the severity of which caused him to sit out Seattle's first two practices of the week. Coach Pete Carroll has already called Lockett a game-time decision for Week 11, so the final word on his status likely won't come until 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 8:20 PM E.T. kickoff, at which point the Seahawks' inactives will be made official. If Lockett can't go Thursday, David Moore and Freddie Swain will be candidates to draw increased targets behind top receiver DK Metcalf. When last Lockett faced Arizona in Week 7, he enjoyed a career day with 15 catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns.