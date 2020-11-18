Coach Pete Carroll said Lockett (knee), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, is expected to play, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Lockett was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated report and didn't practice Tuesday, but the sixth-year wide receiver appears to be on pace to suit up Week 11. One way or another, confirmation on his availability will arrive about 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.