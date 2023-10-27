Lockett (hamstring) was a full practice participant Friday after being listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

According to Condotta, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Lockett made it through practice without any issues and is expected to be active ahead of a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday. The wide receiver didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but his absences may have been more so out of a matter of caution than a result of him not being healthy enough to participate. Still, cautious fantasy managers will want to check back in Sunday to make sure Lockett is active for his matchup with a tough Cleveland secondary.