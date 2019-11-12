Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Optimism reigns

Coach Pete Carroll said Lockett (shin) will remain at Stanford Hospital on Tuesday night as well, but the medical staff "think he's going to be fine to play next week" at Philadelphia, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

While no injury is a good one, the timing of Lockett's issue comes at an opportune time, as the Seahawks enter their bye week. He missed the overtime period of Monday's 27-24 win at San Francisco due to a contusion to his shin that caused significant swelling, which necessitated the hospital visit. With plenty of time to rest and recover, Lockett will aim to miss no games as a result of the injury.