Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Outstanding in loss to Packers

Lockett caught nine of 10 targets for 136 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-23 divisional round loss to the Packers.

Lockett delivered a tremendous performance in the loss, highlighted by a seven-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The speedy wide receiver produced his first 1,000-yard regular season in 2019, finishing with career highs in catches (82) and yards (1,057) while adding eight touchdowns. Lockett and standout rookie DK Metcalf should return in 2020 to form one of the league's most fearsome wide receiver duos for quarterback Russell Wilson.