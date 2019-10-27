Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Piles up 100 yards
Lockett caught all six targets for 100 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Falcons.
This was Lockett's second 100-yard receiving game of the year. Every catch Lockett made went for 12 or more yards, but it was D.K. Metcalf who was rewarded with two trips to the end zone. Lockett's traditionally thought of as a boom-or-bust receiver who can stretch the field, but he sports a solid fantasy floor this year with at least four catches for 51 yards in each of the last seven games. Lockett's primed for another boom against the Buccaneers' struggling secondary in Week 9.
