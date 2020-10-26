Lockett caught 15 of 19 targets for 200 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the Cardinals.

After a pair of underwhelming games leading up to the Week 6 bye, Lockett came out of the gate firing, making a spectacular 35-yard, one-handed grab on the first play of the evening and catching his fifth touchdown of the year just five plays later. The speedy wideout caught a handful of dink-and-dunk passes the rest of the half before reeling in another score on a 47-yard moonball from Russell Wilson with 43 seconds left in the second quarter. Lockett remained Wilson's favorite target for the rest of the game, and for the grand finale, he showcased his body control by corraling a lofted pass in the end zone and getting both feet down to put the Seahawks up 10 points with six minutes left in the game. However, the magic was quickly overshadowed by a Cardinals comeback effort that handed the Seahawks their first loss of the season. Nevertheless, this was Lockett's second three-touchdown performance of the season, and he set career highs in receptions and receiving yards in this contest. He'll look to keep the momentum rolling Week 8 when the 49ers come to town.