Lockett (hamstring), officially questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Chargers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Lockett didn't practice in any capacity during the week, though coach Pete Carroll kept an optimistic tone about his availability Sunday. While there won't be any official word about Lockett's status until close to Seattle's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, it seems he'll likely be able to handle his typical workload alongside DK Metcalf as one of Geno Smith's top targets.
