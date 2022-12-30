Lockett (hand) plans to play in Sunday's game against the Jets, though he acknowledged Friday that the final decision will be made by coaches and trainers, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site and Brady Henderson of ESPN.com suggest Lockett is likely to play, with his upgrade to full practice participation Friday being another hint in that direction. Lockett returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant after undergoing surgery Dec. 19 on a broken left index finger, and he now appears more likely than not to suit up for the final two games of the regular season as Seattle tries to hold on to a wild-card spot. Fellow Seahawks wideout Marquise Goodwin (shoulder/wrist) is listed as doubtful ahead of the 4:05 ET kickoff Sunday.