Lockett (shin) is listed as active Sunday versus the Rams.
After sitting out Week 16 due to a broken left index finger, Lockett returned to action last Sunday against the Jets but was in and out of the contest due to a shin injury. The Seahawks held him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday with the same health concern, but his return to drills Friday as a limited participant was followed by coach Pete Carroll telling Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle that Lockett looked good and was slated to play Week 18. With his status now confirmed, Lockett still could operate with some restrictions for a second consecutive game, even though the team must win (with a Packers loss Sunday night) to reach the postseason.