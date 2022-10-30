Lockett (hamstring/ribs) is active for Sunday's game versus the Giants.
For a second week in a row, Lockett will play through health concerns, one of which cropped up during Thursday's practice. Coach Pete Carroll called it "an oblique kind of something" Friday, per John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site, which made Lockett a game-time decision for Week 8. Lockett and DK Metcalf (knee) were treated the same way Sunday, and both wide receivers are available against New York's 15th-ranked pass defense (211 yards per game).
