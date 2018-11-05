Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Posts 22 receiving yards

Lockett caught three of four targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chargers.

Lockett's value has been dependent on touchdowns, but it can still be considered a breakout campaign with 416 receiving yards at the halfway point of the season. He has tied a career high six scores as well and will look to get back on track in Week 10 against the Rams.

